Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. 325,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,186. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

