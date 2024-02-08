Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. 576,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,853. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

