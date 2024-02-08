Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 985,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,130. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

