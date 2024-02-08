Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 22,775 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 75,986 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sempra by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Sempra by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 202,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

