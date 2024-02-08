Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Halliburton by 56.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 900,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

