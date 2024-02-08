Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.31. 152,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

