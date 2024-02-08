Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

