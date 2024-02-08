Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $90,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after buying an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,590,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,103. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $84.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.