Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $90,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after buying an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after buying an additional 339,420 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,590,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,103. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $84.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.