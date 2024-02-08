Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $226.74

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.74 and last traded at $226.58, with a volume of 7519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.47.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

