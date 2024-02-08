Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

