Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

