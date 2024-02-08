Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

NYSE VLTO traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.16.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

