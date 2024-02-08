Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.56 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.56 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,159.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00152437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.69 or 0.00539627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00281705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00168328 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

