VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

