Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

VIAV opened at $8.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 0.99. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,599 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 835,248 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

