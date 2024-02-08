Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 199 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.75 ($2.49).

VMUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.00) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.22. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.55 ($2.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 874.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2,777.78%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($58,700.16). In related news, insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £154,090 ($193,167.86). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($58,700.16). Insiders sold 203,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,076,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

