Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NCV opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
