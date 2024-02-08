Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NCV opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,882,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 301,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 49,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 564,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

