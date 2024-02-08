Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 126,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,904. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,413,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

