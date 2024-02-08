Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Buys A$29,039.00 in Stock

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Bush bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,039.00 ($18,856.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the geothermal energy and lithium exploration and development activities in Europe. It holds interests in the Zero Carbon Lithium project. The company was formerly known as Koppar Resources Limited and changed its name to Vulcan Energy Resources Limited in September 2019.

