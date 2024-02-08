W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

