W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.86 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $42.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $945.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $846.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

