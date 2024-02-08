Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 2,540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.26. 622,282 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

