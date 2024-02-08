Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 4,091 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,734. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $247.27. The company has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.52 and its 200-day moving average is $224.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

