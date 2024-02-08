Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 4,900 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.