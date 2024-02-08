Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 125,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,568. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $109.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.