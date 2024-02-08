Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.94. The stock had a trading volume of 801,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,546. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average of $213.10.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

