Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Zoetis by 4.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.98. 605,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,540. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.95. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

