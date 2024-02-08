Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $220,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $2,372,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 73.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $26.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $490.82. 1,265,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $519.75.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.31.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

