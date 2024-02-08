Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $559.70. 1,813,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.71 and its 200-day moving average is $445.85. The company has a market capitalization of $242.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.