Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.98. The stock had a trading volume of 815,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

