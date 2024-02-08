Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.66. 15,426,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,707,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

