Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.50. The company had a trading volume of 823,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,460. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.32 and a 200-day moving average of $224.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $251.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

