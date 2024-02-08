Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $56.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,765.00. The company had a trading volume of 108,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,464.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,190.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,331.23 and a 12-month high of $3,772.86.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

