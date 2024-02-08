Wade G W & Inc. Has $4.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 509,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

