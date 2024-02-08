Wade G W & Inc. Sells 3,582 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IYM traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $788.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

