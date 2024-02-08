Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.75-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.94. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Waters Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WAT stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.87. 148,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.83. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $346.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

