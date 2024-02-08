Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Get Waters alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WAT

Waters Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $325.87. The company had a trading volume of 148,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.83. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $346.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Waters by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.