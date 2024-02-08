Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PulteGroup (PHM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM):

2/5/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – PulteGroup had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2024 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2024 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2024 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

1/4/2024 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

12/14/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 167,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

