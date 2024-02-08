Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2024 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

2/5/2024 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/2/2024 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2024 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2024 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/3/2024 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2024 – Quest Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2023 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2023 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2023 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

12/11/2023 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.90. 113,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,357,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

