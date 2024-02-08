Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Tenable Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

TENB stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.96. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $10,012,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Tenable by 14.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 748,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 95,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 412.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

