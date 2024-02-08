Wells Fargo & Company Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $140.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

NBIX opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

