Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $49.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 148.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

