Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 168.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 86.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.