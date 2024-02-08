Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE WAL opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,315,000 after buying an additional 601,129 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

