Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOFree Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyperion Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HIO stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.