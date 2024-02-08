Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyperion Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

HIO stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

