Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.08.
WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of WES stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.82.
Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
