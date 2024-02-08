Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.08.

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

