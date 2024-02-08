Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Earnings Results

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Western Union updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.750 EPS.
Western Union Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WU opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WU
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Union
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.