WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40 to $3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million to $660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.67 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.900-16.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of WEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.46.

WEX Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at WEX

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $202.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.83 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

