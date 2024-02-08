WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 11.5% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $29.08 million and $443,314.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00153368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

