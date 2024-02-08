William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.40. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $138.17 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $163.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $177,787.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Articles

